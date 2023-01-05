While waiting for more news, the official Supergiant Games Twitter account is back to talking about Hades 2which is evidently in progress location in several languages, among which there is also theItalian.

The information comes from a job announcement published by the team, which recently presented Hades 2 during The Game Awards, representing one of the biggest surprises of the event, given the fame achieved by the first chapter all over the world.

“We are looking for experienced translators to work with us on Hades 2!” The Supergiant Games write in the message, “We are looking for specialists in these languages”, then listing a series of acronyms including Italian, as well as French, German, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese-Brazilian, Russian, Polish and Chinese .

Again, we can expect spoken with English dialogues and the translation present only in the text on the screen, but it is still a good confirmation as regards the usability of the game also in our parts, in case you prefer to play in Italian. For the rest, let’s stay with what we saw with the Hades 2 presentation trailer during the TGA 2022.

The game presents itself as a direct sequel to the first Hades, which in itself already represents a novelty, considering that Supergiant does not usually publish sequels, but the success achieved by the first chapter was such as to change the modus operandi to team.

In short, it is a roguelike-style action game with a mythological setting, whose story seems to be directly connected to the first Hades. To find out more, we still refer you to our special on the Supergiant Games roguelike godlike that is about to return.