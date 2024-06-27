The team at Supergiant Games has released its third patch for Hades 2.

As with previous patches, the developer has taken its community feedback into account when fixing up its early access release. Changes included within this patch cover everything from Keepsakes, Daedalus Hammer upgrades, and new UI icons to music and visual effects.

There are also numerous bug fixes within this patch. For example, the Hades 2 team has fixed Gold Purse (Charon) not displaying as having Expired when players would expect it to, and the Rod of Fishing indicator should no longer remain visible after you miss your mark.



Hades 2 – Early Access Showcase.

Sharing these most recent Hades 2 notes on Steam, Supergiant said it will continue to listen to its community’s feedback. However, the team noted it is “now focusing on our first Major Update” for Hades 2, which will include the next part of Hades 2’s story.

This update still does not have a release date, however Supergiant said it is aiming to have it ready for “later this year”, so stay tuned.

Image credit: Supergiant Games

On its early access debut back in May, Hades 2 reached a peak concurrent player count of over 100,000 players within 24 hours of release. Its launch also gave the original Hades a boost in player numbers over on Steam.

For more, be sure to check out Eurogamer’s Hades 2 early access review, where our Donlan complemented the “polish and terrifying power from some of the best out there.”