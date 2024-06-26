Hades 2 he got his today, June 26th Patch 3 regarding updates with the game still in early access, bringing lots of news while Supergiant can now fully focus on the major update coming later, before the release of the final version.

The official notes of Patch 3 of Hades 2 are truly extensive and cover a large number of elements of the game: we refer you to post published on Steam to view the information in its entirety, limiting ourselves here to mentioning some of its elements.

Among the new features, we note the more frequent appearance of Duos and Legendary Boons, furthermore the Gathering Tool upgrades allow you to obtain Elemental Essence for the Infusion Boons, furthermore it is possible to find a slightly greater quantity of Boons and similar rewards once past Erebus.