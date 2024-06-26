Hades 2 he got his today, June 26th Patch 3 regarding updates with the game still in early access, bringing lots of news while Supergiant can now fully focus on the major update coming later, before the release of the final version.
The official notes of Patch 3 of Hades 2 are truly extensive and cover a large number of elements of the game: we refer you to post published on Steam to view the information in its entirety, limiting ourselves here to mentioning some of its elements.
Among the new features, we note the more frequent appearance of Duos and Legendary Boons, furthermore the Gathering Tool upgrades allow you to obtain Elemental Essence for the Infusion Boons, furthermore it is possible to find a slightly greater quantity of Boons and similar rewards once past Erebus.
Really a lot of balance changes
Among the many changes made to the weapons, the Sister Blades emerge as particularly enhanced, within the new balances carried out.
However, there are many elements changed by the patch, in all sections of Hades 2.
The Arcane have been significantly modified, so much so that the developers recommend resetting the loadouts established by the players for these elements, because the rework on this front has been particularly extensive.
In particular, Death, The Moon, The Unseen, Dvinity and Origination have been modified with different variations for each, while further reworks have been carried out on Crossoroads Cauldron, but not only.
After this substantial patch, Supergiant has moved theattention on the major update which is expected later in 2024, to then subsequently think about the launch of version 1.0 of Hades 2 and the exit from early access, for which however it will still take quite some time.
