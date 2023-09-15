Hades 2 will enter early access in Q2 2024.

Developer Supergiant shared the news in a new blog poststating more details on the date, pricing and system requirements will be revealed closer to the time.

Early access will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Hades 2’s reveal trailer.

The first Hades game famously released in early access and added a tonne of content before its release. And it seems Hades 2 will follow suit.

“You may be wondering, why can’t we launch in early access, like, right now?! The game looked pretty far along in the first trailer! The reason is, Hades 2 will have at least as much content from day one in early access as the original game did back when it launched in early access on Steam,” reads the blog post.

“And, even though early access inherently means a game is not yet complete, we still want to do everything we can to make sure Hades 2 is worth your time as soon as you can play it in any capacity.”

Ahead of early access, the developer will run a technical test with a limited sample of players, to ensure early access runs smoothly.

Early access was “vitally important to the entire idea behind the original Hades”, the developer said, so with the understanding it’s now gained, the timeframe for Hades 2 will be the “sweet spot” between player feedback and development time to resolve issues.

Once early access launches, there will be several major updates adding the game’s core content. Each update will expand the story, introduce new characters, and deepen relationships with existing ones, all culminating in the v1.0 launch.

It’s unknown exactly when v1.0 will be ready.

Hades 2 was announced at last year’s Game Awards. Players will this time take the role of the Princess of the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the Titan of Time.

While continuing the Greek myth setting of the original, it will tie into the dawn of witchcraft.