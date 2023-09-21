Party Animals was up shortly before release on #1 game on Steam gamers’ Wishlists, but now that it has become available it’s time to “crown” a new video game. According to the ranking of Valve’s platform, it seems that for the moment it is the most anticipated game Hades 2.

Initially it was thought that Hollow Knight Silksong would have achieved the first position of the Wishlists on Steam according to the most recent results, but now we can see that the work of Supergiant Games has been able to perform a last-minute overtaking.

The result is potentially thanks to the fact that the authors recently confirmed the arrival of a Hades 2 Early Access in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, there will be a technical test before then.