The candidate for the government of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) defended, in a debate on TV Globo, the approval of a state tax reform to increase the generation of jobs in the State of São Paulo.

“If we wait to leave the [reforma tributária] federal government, we can continue to bleed and lose industries and companies to other states,” said Haddad. “If we carry out a state tax reform, we will constrain the National Congress to approve a tax reform for the collection of VAT. If we sit back, we’re going to keep losing jobs,” he continued.

The post Haddd: If We Wait For Federal Tax Reform We Can Continue Bleeding appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

