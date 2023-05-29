The program launched by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) that gives discounts to people and companies that have debts with the federal government this Wednesday (May 31, 2023). The project had been postponed. The previous deadline was March 31.

christening of Zero Litigationthe initiative has the following benefits:

individuals, micro and small companies with debt of up to BRL 78,120 (equivalent to 60 minimum wages) – discount of up to 50% on the debt amount;