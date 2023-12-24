Zero Litigation allows refinancing of company debts with the Union and runs until December 28
The program launched by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) that gives discounts to people and companies that have debts with the federal government ends this Thursday (28.Dec.2023). The project had been postponed 3 times.
baptized by Zero Litigationthe initiative has the following benefits:
- individuals, micro and small companies with debt of up to R$78,120 (equivalent to 60 minimum wages) – discount of up to 50% on the debt amount;
- legal entities with debt above R$78,120 – discount of up to 100% on the value of interest and fines (credits are considered irrecoverable or difficult to recover); they can use Tax Losses and BCN (Negative Calculation Base) of CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) to reduce debts.;
- Minimum installments:
- physical person – R$ 100;
- microenterprise or small business – R$300;
- legal person – R$500.
- debts accepted in the program:
- membership – must be done in e-CAC Portal (Virtual Service Center) of IRS;
- government objective – raise up to R$35 billion for the Union in 1 year –o Power360 found that the figure is unlikely to be reached.
