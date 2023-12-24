Zero Litigation allows refinancing of company debts with the Union and runs until December 28

The program launched by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) that gives discounts to people and companies that have debts with the federal government ends this Thursday (28.Dec.2023). The project had been postponed 3 times.

baptized by Zero Litigationthe initiative has the following benefits:

individuals, micro and small companies with debt of up to R$78,120 (equivalent to 60 minimum wages) – discount of up to 50% on the debt amount;