Employee found the gate broken into at 5am this Thursday (September 14th); minister was on site

The Finance Minister’s house, Fernando Haddad, was the target of an attempted robbery in the early hours of this Thursday (September 14, 2023) in the South Zone of São Paulo. An employee reported that she found the gate broken into at 5am. The intruders were unable to enter the house and fled. The minister was there. Haddad canceled the 10:30 meeting he would have with Paulo MollCEO of D’Or NetworkIt is Heraclito Gomesexecutive chairman of South America.

Read the full note released by the Ministry of Finance:

“The backyard of the house of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was invaded by four men in the early hours of this Thursday (14). The minister was at home. The suspects have not yet been identified, but the property’s surveillance cameras, in the South Zone of São Paulo, recorded the invasion and the images have already been handed over to the Federal Police. The interior of the residence was not broken into and nothing was stolen. The details will be gathered by the police investigation.”

