BRASILIA (Reuters) – The focus of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad at the G20 meetings in India next week will be on repositioning Brazil’s role in international cooperation forums, with a specific interest in climate issues, according to advice from the Ministry of Finance.

Haddad’s team will prioritize the meetings of economic ministers and central bank governors of the world’s largest economies, which will take place in Bengaluru, to discuss the impacts of climate change, environmental devastation and the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economic slowdown.

The ministry also highlighted that next week’s meetings should prepare the government to host major summits ahead – Brazil will preside over the G20 in 2024 and the Brics in 2025.

Bilateral meetings between Haddad in India and Paolo Gentiloni, commissioner of Economic Affairs of the European Union; Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance of South Africa, and Nadia Calviño, Minister of Economy of Spain. Other meetings are still under negotiation. The minister travels on Tuesday and returns to the country the following Saturday.

(By Viktor Borges)