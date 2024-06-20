Minister of Finance thanks President Lula and his team; the newspaper event, in partnership with Firjan, was in Rio

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadparticipated this Wednesday (June 19, 2024) in the Faz Diferença Award ceremony, in Rio. He was chosen as the personality of the economy of 2023. The event is organized by the newspaper The globe in partnership with the Firjan (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro). In his speech, Haddad thanked his ministry team and the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).