President of the BC reportedly said in a meeting with investors that the monetary authority could reduce the rate of decline in the Selic

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Thursday (October 12, 2023) that he will talk to the president of B.C. (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, to understand the supposed talk about reducing the pace of cutting the basic rate, the Selic.

As stated by the Broadcastreal-time news system from State Groupthe president of the BC would have said that there is more possibility of having a 0.25 percentage point cut in the Selic than of an increase in the pace, to an increase of 0.75 pp. The monetary authority signaled a reduction of 0.5 pp every meeting.

Campos Neto would have spoken about the subject at a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, with international investors.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to talk to him yet, because I need to understand the context in which he spoke better. Because there are several ways of saying this. Including, as a way of maintaining the intention that the cuts continue at the rate they are. I’m going to talk to Roberto”said Haddad.

Haddad met with representatives from the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco. He spoke to journalists after the meetings.