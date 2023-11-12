Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/11/2023 – 19:28

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will receive on Monday, the 13th, the Minister of Institutional Relations of the Presidency, Alexandre Padilha, and the Government leaders in Parliament – ​​senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Leader in Congress), deputy José Guimarães (Leader in the Chamber) and senator Jaques Wagner (Leader in the Senate). The meeting will take place from 2pm to 3pm, according to the agenda published this Sunday, 12th.

Haddad will also dedicate space on his agenda this Monday to discuss the government’s Ecological Transition Plan (PTE) with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva. The conversation will start at 5:30 pm.

How the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) showed last week that the Finance department is preparing to present at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), which takes place at the end of the year in Dubai, the advances it has already made in agenda in the first ten months of Lula’s government.

COP28 will be held between November 30th and December 12th, and should be attended by Haddad and the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in his first COP of his third term.

The minister’s commitments also include three other meetings, all also at the ministry’s headquarters: at 10:30 am, he receives the administrator and deputy secretary-general of the UNDP, Achim Steiner; at 11:30 am, he meets with the president of the Private Insurance Superintendence (Susep), Alessandro Octaviani; and, at 3 pm, he has a meeting with the president of IBGE, Marcio Pochmann, to discuss “Family Budget Survey (POF)”.