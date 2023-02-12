The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will make a statement this Monday, at 10 am, at the meeting of the PT’s National Board. The meeting, which takes place at PT Nacional’s headquarters in Brasília, is part of the party’s 43rd anniversary celebrations.

Then, at 11 am, Haddad participates in the signing ceremony of the Recreation decrees of the Pró-Catador Program and the Recicla+ Program, at the Planalto Palace.

At 2 pm, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, Haddad receives deputy Yury do Paredão (PL-CE). At 3 pm, he receives the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro; and at 4 pm, the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck.

Then, at 5 pm, Haddad receives deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG).

The last commitment on this Monday’s agenda is participation in the PT’s anniversary act, at 7 pm, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center. The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will also be present.