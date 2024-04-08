Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 04/08/2024 – 14:53

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, stated this Monday morning, the 8th, that the Ministry of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will meet with the economic team, this week, to update the debt trajectory necessary for target in the coming years. The definition should be presented on Friday, the 12th, said Durigan, when responding to a question about the possibility of changing the 2025 fiscal target.

He stressed that “no major news” should be expected. “We are updating based on projected data from the following years.”

Durigan highlighted that the proposed project, to stabilize the debt trajectory in the medium and long term, will continue on course.

The secretary participated in a newspaper event Economic value.