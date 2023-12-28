Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 16:31

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will interrupt his vacation in January for two days to participate in the ceremony scheduled to remember the attacks on the buildings of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, 2023 and reinforce commitments to democracy.

Initially, the minister would have a rest period from January 2nd to 12th. However, a new order, published today in the Official Gazette of the Union, informs that the minister will take vacation from January 2nd to 7th and from January 10th to 12th.

The prediction is that, with the interruption, Haddad will be able to be present at the event on January 8, which was recently announced by the Minister of Justice and Public Security and future minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Flávio Dino.

According to Dino, the ceremony will take place at 3 pm, at the Federal Senate. The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and the President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, are expected for the event.