In Germany, the president told businesspeople that he wants to recover 40 million hectares of degraded land in a new program

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadyou will have to “open the safe” to finance a policy to recover degraded lands. The program was one of his promises during the 2022 election campaign.

According to Lula, the government wants “recover 40 million hectares” of degraded land. “If we manage to do this, with the government’s incentive policy, Haddad will have to open the coffer so that we can have this policy, we will be able to promise Marina Silva [ministra do Meio Ambiente e Mudança do Clima] that we are not going to cut down another tree so that we can double our agricultural production, our meat production”stated Lula.

The statements were given to businesspeople in Berlin, Germany.

The PT member has been in the country since Sunday (Dec 3). Over the weekend, he participated in COP28 (2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There, he met with several foreign leaders, including the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Lula’s main focus in Germany is to gain support to resume discussions on the Mercosur agreement with the European Union. This Monday (Dec 4), he signed 19 cooperation agreements with Germany. Most about the environment, bioeconomy and social inequalities.