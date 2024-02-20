Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 21:11

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will meet this Wednesday, 21st, at 5pm, with the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet. The agenda would initially take place on Monday, the 19th, but was rescheduled for tomorrow. The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, and Tebet secretaries, such as the Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Policies and Economic Affairs, Sergio Firpo, are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Then, at 6:30 pm, Haddad will receive the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, also at the Finance headquarters, along with assistants from both departments, such as Rafael Dubeux and Marina's number 2, João Capobianco.

The minister is also expected to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), at 10 am, at Palácio do Planalto, as announced by the head of the economic team earlier. Also this Wednesday, an interview with Haddad with journalist Miriam Leitão is scheduled to be recorded in the afternoon, at the ministry's headquarters, at 3pm.