Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/12/2023 – 20:26

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, assessed that the work carried out by the economic team throughout this year was positive and recognized not only by the government, but also by external agents. The statements were made after the approval of the provisional measure that regulated the state subsidy on the basis of calculating federal taxes in the Senate.

He also recalled that the package to restore revenues in 2024, and guarantee a zero deficit, is still pending approval of the proposal that regulates sports betting, being evaluated in the Chamber.

“The work is hard or not depending on the result. When you end the year well, with things digested and understood, I think it's a year in which we can celebrate good results. It's not just our government that is celebrating. The risk agencies are recognizing it, the market is recognizing it, the indicators, country risk, the dollar, future interest rates. All of this is behaving better, all of this is important,” he said.

He reiterated his speech about “bringing order” to create a virtuous cycle in the country.

Exemption

The Finance Minister said that the government is evaluating an alternative for payroll relief. The government fully vetoed the project that extended the benefit until 2027, and also included changes to city hall social security contributions. Without presenting a proposal, Congress overturned this veto.

“We will have a meeting with the president about this. But we are already forwarding what we understand to be a more harmonious solution to the Civil House”, said the minister, upon leaving the Senate after the MP approved the ICMS subsidy.