The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will meet this Tuesday, 20th, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Civil House, the Institutional Relations department and Congress leaders to define the government's priority agenda in Congress. Among the issues will be the Provisional Measure that provides for the repayment of the payroll, Haddad said this Monday, 19th to the press, explaining that he will take the topic to Lula tomorrow. In Haddad's assessment, the environment today is “much more favorable” for the Executive to “sit down and discuss” with Congress on the matter over the next month, reinforcing the expectation that negotiations on the exemption will soon be finalized. .

“The Ministry never shied away from sitting at the table with Congress to find a common denominator. I think that today the environment is much more favorable for us to sit down and discuss this over the next month and, who knows, even finalize the negotiations and conclude this process”, he said just now. According to him, in the meeting he had earlier with government leaders, not only the format of the reinstatement was discussed, but also issues of “merit”, since the government and the legislature need to resolve a strong tax waiver (of R $ 12 billion), if parliamentarians maintain the payroll tax exemption throughout 2024.

“We gathered considerations made by leaders, by Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate, who has great prestige with President Lula; but we also go a little into the merits of the issues, the numbers, to make it clear and for everyone to be aware of what is at stake. The volume of resources is very considerable, and we need to take the necessary steps to complete our fiscal cycle, which began last year”, said Haddad, who, however, was unable to specify whether the leaders present at the meeting tomorrow will be only government ones or whether the meeting will also involve party leaders.

According to the minister, the meeting will help the government define the agenda in Congress, after the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, has made an “inventory” with the Executive's priority proposals, which will be taken to Lula.

“It is obvious that our projects, not just the MP, but above all the set of laws that are already being processed, which improve the business environment, in insurance, capital markets, credit, all of this will be taken”, he said, remembering that some projects were sent with constitutional urgency to Congress, but had this label removed at the request of the Houses. “So we want both Houses to reconsider and approve,” he added.

