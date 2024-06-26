Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 18:21

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, defended the government’s work and criticized some market projections, which indicate poor fiscal results. He reiterated that fiscal and inflation indicators are in line with the projections of the Secretariat of Economic Policy.

“We will possibly have the best fiscal result in the last ten years in 2024. Let’s wait and see, but my impression is that we will have it,” he said. When asked about the 2022 surplus, Haddad mentioned the change in the rule for paying court-ordered debts and assured that the government will deliver a consistent result “without defaulting on anyone.”

Asked if he agreed with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s statements about the market’s nervousness, Haddad said that it is necessary to evaluate cases, correct communication, commit to data and deliver good results.