The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (13.Jul.2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, “was not indicated to meet the interests” of the so-called Faria Lima, an avenue in São Paulo (SP) that concentrates companies and banks representing the financial center of Brazil.

“Haddad was not nominated for them (Faria Lima). He was nominated to try to solve the life of the poor people of that country […] It was not indicated to meet the interests of Faria Lima. You Faria Lima’s interests are different”he said in interview at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, to journalist Renata Varandas for “Jornal da Record”, from Record TV.

The president’s statements were given when asked about the recent popularity and approval of the finance minister in the country’s financial market. A Genial/Quaest survey released on Wednesday (July 12) showed that the positive assessment of the work of the head of the government’s economic team rose 39 pp (percentage points) among economic agents and reached 65%.

According to Lula, among Faria Lima’s interests would even be the maintenance of the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank). “Because they are the ones who profit from speculation. The poor don’t gain from ithe said.

LULA RETURNS TO CRITICISM OF INTEREST RATE

In the interview, Lula defended the “authority” of the Chief Executive to indicate another person to assume the presidency of the Central Bank and again criticized the interest rate, which was kept at the same level for the 7th time in a row on June 21st. Without mentioning the name of the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, the president questioned: “This citizen is in the service of whom? And doing what?”.

for Lula, the role of the BC president is not just to reach the inflation target of 3.25% for 2023.”A Its function is also to create jobs and make the economy grow. And that’s why he has to be responsible for looking at monetary policy from different angles, from different sides. He cannot just think that interest rates need to be raised.”he said.

“We don’t have demand inflation. You raise interest rates when you have demand inflation […] In Brazil we want the opposite, we want more credit. There is not a sector of society, except some sectors of Faria Lima, that agree with this interest rate”he said.

