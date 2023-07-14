President says that representatives of the financial market are interested in maintaining Selic because “they earn with speculation”
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (13.Jul.2023) that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, “was not indicated to meet the interests” of the so-called Faria Lima, an avenue in São Paulo (SP) that concentrates companies and banks representing the financial center of Brazil.
“Haddad was not nominated for them (Faria Lima). He was nominated to try to solve the life of the poor people of that country […] It was not indicated to meet the interests of Faria Lima. You Faria Lima’s interests are different”he said in interview at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, to journalist Renata Varandas for “Jornal da Record”, from Record TV.
The president’s statements were given when asked about the recent popularity and approval of the finance minister in the country’s financial market. A Genial/Quaest survey released on Wednesday (July 12) showed that the positive assessment of the work of the head of the government’s economic team rose 39 pp (percentage points) among economic agents and reached 65%.
According to Lula, among Faria Lima’s interests would even be the maintenance of the basic interest rate, the Selic, at 13.75% by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank). “Because they are the ones who profit from speculation. The poor don’t gain from ithe said.
LULA RETURNS TO CRITICISM OF INTEREST RATE
In the interview, Lula defended the “authority” of the Chief Executive to indicate another person to assume the presidency of the Central Bank and again criticized the interest rate, which was kept at the same level for the 7th time in a row on June 21st. Without mentioning the name of the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, the president questioned: “This citizen is in the service of whom? And doing what?”.
for Lula, the role of the BC president is not just to reach the inflation target of 3.25% for 2023.”A Its function is also to create jobs and make the economy grow. And that’s why he has to be responsible for looking at monetary policy from different angles, from different sides. He cannot just think that interest rates need to be raised.”he said.
“We don’t have demand inflation. You raise interest rates when you have demand inflation […] In Brazil we want the opposite, we want more credit. There is not a sector of society, except some sectors of Faria Lima, that agree with this interest rate”he said.
Read other topics mentioned in the interview and what Lula said:
- ministerial reform – “What can happen is that some parties want to become part of the government base. These parties had the decision to come and participate in the government. We’re going to have to do some planning. It’s not reform, it’s accommodation. It’s the most natural thing.”;
- Ministry of Tourism – “she should not have left the party [União Brasil], when she leaves, it gets difficult. I talked to her, everything is fine”;
- Departure of women ministers – Lula spoke in “speculation” and he said he would only make changes after July – Centrão targets Ana Moser’s portfolio (Esporte) and Caixa Econômica Federal, chaired by Rita Serrano;
- Tax reform – “I’m sure it will pass the Senate”;
- indebted population – “who likes duty is rich, poor is ashamed of duty”;
- COP 30 – “Brazil has once again become a protagonist, in August we are going to have the most important meeting the world has ever seen on the Amazon. I don’t know if the [Emmanuel] Macron is coming, it would be important for him to come. It’s not talking about the Amazon from Europe, come and see it. In 2025, the whole world will be in Belém”;
- discounts for home appliances – the president said he only hinted that this was done in 2008 and that it would have been an “extraordinary success”. He said that companies can lower the value of home appliances a little and increase the number of installments. He did not give details of how an eventual program to make white line products cheaper would be or what kind of benefits the participants would have;
- indications for O stf – “I never choose a friend because he is not there to be of service to me, he is there to be of service to Brazilian society”. Lula is asked if Cristiano Zanin was not her friend. He denies: “No he was a friend, he was my lawyer, an extremely capable person. He is very studious, competent, dedicated and serious. Those were the reasons why he was chosen. I think he’s going to be an extraordinary Justice of the Supreme Court. I will never need a favor from Zanin because I will never do anything wrong.”;
- Next nomination to the Supreme Court – “I will always nominate according to the interests of Brazilian society, there is no prior commitment to nominate a woman, it can be a woman, it can be a man, it can be a black”;
- Reappointment of Augusto Aras to the PGR – “I don’t know, I never talked to Aras personally”;
- Asylum letter for Julian Assange – “I thought it wasn’t even possible because he’s in prison. As a democrat, I feel uncomfortable because there is a lot of talk about freedom of the press, and this citizen is in jail because he received information that the US was spying on other countries, including Dilma Rousseff, Petrobras, Angela Merkel. He denounced the spy system. Instead of receiving the Nobel Prize in Journalism [essa categoria não existe], this citizen was arrested”;
- Luxembourg at Corinthians – “Give Corinthians a hand. I was happy that he signed Luxembourg. The problem is that Corinthians needed to have hired players and they didn’t. We don’t have a team with the height and weight that Corinthians has, but I’m still a fan of the professor [apelido do técnico Vanderlei Luxemburgo]”.
