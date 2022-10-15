“If it doesn’t fulfill a social function, it doesn’t need an invasion. Just make it known to the governor”, ​​said the PT

The PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddadsaid this Friday (16.Oct.2022) that he is in favor of promoting agrarian reform in unproductive lands in the state if elected.

“If the land does not fulfill a social function, it does not need to be invaded. It is enough to inform the governor that he is going to expropriate it for the purpose of agrarian reform. What is it? Make the land produce”said the PT member in a Saturday meeting promoted jointly by Earth, SBT, CNN Brasil, Estadão, Rádio Eldorado, Veja and Nova Brasil FM.

Haddad stated that the issue is provided for in the Federal Constitution and can be carried out with government mediation. “There is no need for violence”, said. However, he denied the intention of expropriating lands considered productive, but did not specify the criteria to be used if he is sworn in at Palácio dos Bandeirantes.

“We cannot consider the hypothesis of the invasion of productive lands, on the one hand, and on the other hand, we cannot accept that the land does not fulfill its social function. And our Constitution is very clear: if the land fulfills its social function, it has to be preserved by the government and I will enforce the law.”declared.

The PT member considered that the low production has made products on the market more expensive, such as rice, beans and manioc.

The transmission of pool foresaw a debate with the former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). However, the presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in São Paulo canceled the trip by “schedule reasons”. The event was kept as an exclusive Sabbath with Haddad.

CRITICISM TO TARCISIO

Haddad pinned his opponent in the race for the São Paulo government at various times. He criticized Tarcísio’s absence from the debate, questioned the recent transfer of his electoral domicile to Rio de Janeiro and defined the former minister’s work in the Infrastructure portfolio as a “total failure”.

“I am very sorry for the last minute decision of my opponent, who is a newcomer to the State of São Paulo”, said Haddad.

“He should be here explaining why São Paulo ranked last in federal investments during the 4 years of the Bolsonaro government, and why now that he moved to São Paulo 6 months ago things are going to change.”