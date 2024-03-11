From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/11/2024 – 20:03

The Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad spoke in the early evening of this Monday, 11th, about blocking the distribution of extraordinary dividends from Petrobras.

He reinforced that the Treasury does not need to distribute the amounts, which are stipulated at R$43.9 billion, to improve the 2024 primary surplus.

+Senate can vote on proposal that exempts IPVA for vehicles over 20 years old this Wednesday

“It doesn’t depend on that. If they are distributed, the Treasury will not complain, because it is a shareholder. But our budget includes ordinary dividends. This decision by the council to evaluate when and how much to distribute is an absolutely natural thing,” she explained.

The Union, as the main shareholder of the state-owned company, is the main interested party in the distribution of extraordinary profits. This amount would help the Treasury with its promise to improve public accounts by increasing revenue and the zero deficit promised for 2024.

Petrobras only distributed ordinary profits, worth R$14 billion.

Jean Paul Prates stays

The meeting took place after Petrobras lost R$55 billion in market value following the announcement of the 2023 balance sheet, last Thursday, 7th.

Despite the pressure, Jean Paul Prates was retained as president of Petrobras. Minister of Mines and Energy Alexandre Silveira stated that Prates' departure “was not even considered at the meeting”.