Minister of Finance was invited by President Lula to participate in the appointment; departs at 6:55 pm on Wednesday (21.jun)

the minister of Farm, Fernando Haddad, travels to Paris, France, at 6:55 pm on Wednesday (21.jun.2023) to meet with the president of the European country Emmanuel Macron. Will participate in the appointment at the invitation of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “I must stay 5th and 6th with the president [Lula] and get back with him. So on Monday, actually Sunday, I will be at the disposal of the tax reform”said the minister in conversation with journalists this 3rd (20.jun).