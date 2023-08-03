Minister of Finance claims to have “a very high level dialogue” with the president of the Central Bank

the minister of Farm, Fernando Haddadlessened the tone of criticism of the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, after the financial institution announced the reduction of the basic interest rate by 0.50 percentage points this Wednesday (2.Aug.2023). Here is the full announcement (132 KB).

Haddad claimed to have a “high-level dialogue” with Campos Neto, as well as between the technical teams of each body. “There was never a lack of openness, no side, to sit down and talk about the right decisions that need to be made”he declared.

“People are talking. It exchanges impressions, information, data, sensibilities that build the common path. […] HuhDuring this whole period in which there were disagreements, we always maintained a very high level of dialogue, starting with President Roberto Campos, who always showed a lot of openness in dialogue”, stated.

Although he maintained a more friendly tone with the announcement of a reduction in the Selic rate, the Minister of Finance criticized Campos Neto at least four times from July to August this year.

See below:

