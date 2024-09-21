Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 – 21:39

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday, the 20th, that there is no budget contingency or fiscal limit to deal with climate emergencies. According to him, the extra credit to solve the fires was requested by areas that are in the front line of combating the fires.

Haddad spoke a short while ago to an audience of USP students. At the same event, he said he did not understand why people were asking for Caixa and Banco do Brasil to be sold.

“I don’t understand why we should sell BB and Caixa, which are profitable and efficient banks that generate more profits than many private banks. We cannot do without public bank tools that leverage development,” he said.

The minister also spoke briefly about resources for public services and said that as someone who was Minister of Education, he can say that Education has never had as much funding for the area as it does now.