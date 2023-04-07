The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Thursday, the 5th, that there are around 400 to 500 companies with “super profits” that, with “illegitimate procedures, included in the tax system something indefensible, such as subsidizing the cost of a company who is making a profit”. According to him, the government intends to “align” this situation. “The company that does not pay tax and is making a profit will start to collect it.”

The statements were given in an interview with BandNews. The minister reaffirmed that there is no intention of creating new taxes or increasing existing rates. “We are talking about those who do not pay. Today, those who do not pay are the largest Brazilian companies.”

Haddad argued that today there is around BRL 400 billion to BRL 500 billion that the State fails to collect. However, he pondered that the government does not intend to change part of that amount, which corresponds, for example, to Santas Casas or the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

Among the sectors that do not pay taxes, the minister has mentioned, at times, the large global technology companies, the ‘big techs’. But he has also been insisting on taxing sports betting companies, a sector that has been growing exponentially in Brazil.

Initial calculations by the Ministry of Finance indicated that this sector would have a potential for raising R$ 6 billion. But the estimate presented by the sector itself to the government indicates that the collection could be doubled, said Haddad. According to him, the numbers were presented because the sector is seeking regulation, in order to avoid cases of piracy and manipulation of results.

asian retailers

Still on the tax changes that the government intends to make, Haddad stated that there are no plans to create or change rates on online imports, only to apply the legislation. “Non-smuggling US and Chinese sites have nothing to worry about,” he said.

The minister also stated that the exemptions granted during the pandemic for some sectors will be calibrated, with a reassessment of the concession period. “We are going to check what the absurdities are within the budget,” he said after commenting that the benefit was extended to a “enormity of sectors that had increased sales, such as car rental companies.”

Haddad added that in a recent conversation with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the authority showed an exercise on the “list of barbarities in the tax system” and reached an amount of R$ 300 billion. “We are talking about less than half of that to balance the Budget, not to harm Health, Education and Bolsa Família.

Tax framework

Haddad also said that the new fiscal framework will require, rather than allow, a drop in interest rates. “If the accounts are in order, there is no reason to have such high interest rates,” he said. “I think there is convergence between fiscal and monetary policy.”

The minister also said that, if Congress and the Judiciary support this plan, there is no doubt that Brazil “will enter 2024 with a path of sustainable growth and social justice”.

Haddad added that, with the current level of interest rates, at 13.75% a year, investments tend to fall a lot. On the other hand, for the minister, if the rate starts to fall, the tendency is for there to be a resumption of investments. “Naturally, the capital market will have resources to do business, to expand. It will have demand, it will produce more.”

The minister also stated that the new framework guarantees that the increase in expenses will always be lower than in revenue. “We are recomposing the tax base of the State. The State needs to have enough Budget to honor legal commitments and maintain the commitment of responsibility with public accounts.”

Haddad also said that the assumption of the framework is to support the social programs provided for in the Federal Constitution. “That is, restoring funds for health and education. In these items alone, the previous government cut R$ 30 billion. And keep Bolsa Família at the current level, without the bumps from the previous period.”

exclusive funds

In the interview, the minister also said that the debate on the taxation of exclusive funds will only be launched by the government in the second half of the year, as part of the income tax reform – which will come after the reform of consumption taxes.

In past governments, there have already been three unsuccessful attempts to change this taxation. The minister added that the idea of ​​the economic team is to seek alignment with international standards.

“The taxation of exclusive funds will be debated in the second half, not now. Let’s open a transparent discussion, I won’t surprise anyone, ”she said.

According to Haddad, a treatment will be given to the flow and another to the stock of these funds. “That is, from now on it will be different, as in the whole world. And regarding the stock, we are going to deal with it to regularize the situation. A lot of people will even like it, the whole world is doing it”, he added.