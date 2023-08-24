Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 3:50 pm

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, celebrated this Wednesday, the 23rd, the approval of the new fiscal framework in Congress. He thanked the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for their approval.

“I think there was a very high expectation for us to replace the spending cap with something that made sense and I understand that, due to the expressive vote we had in both Houses, a common denominator was found between forces that seemed antagonistic, in the direction of an understanding of a fiscal rule that would give society as a whole the certainty that we have an economy that is heading towards balance,” said Haddad, who is in Johannesburg for Brics events.

According to the minister, the next task is to establish the “pace” of this economic balance, with the budget law and additional measures.

For the minister, the tax reform, the fiscal framework and other measures that, according to him, aim at recovering a dilapidated fiscal base “go in line with the desire to establish macroeconomic conditions for sustainable growth, above the world average”. For him, this should be the country’s objective.

“Yesterday was a very good day, Congress has a duty to verify the quality of the fiscal result”, said Haddad.

GO

The minister said that he considered the solution given to compensate for the correction of the income tax table to be “quite adequate”, which could cause those who earn less than R$ 2,600 to pay the tax again.

The legislation required the government to find a source to compensate for the government’s decision to exempt up to two minimum wages.

By agreement between the government and Congress, a provisional measure will be sent proposing the taxation of exclusive funds to replace offshore taxation – originally the measure that would make this compensation – via a bill.

Collection

The minister also said that the government is recovering its collection capacity to cover expenses inherited from the Jair Bolsonaro government. Haddad explained that he considers “essential” the approval of changes in legislation by the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals (Carf). “We are accumulating an unsustainable administrative litigation for the country. It was advantageous not to pay taxes in Brazil, for some people”, he said.

In the afternoon of this Wednesday, the Economic Affairs Committee of the Senate approved the PL of the CARF, which now remains to be appreciated only by the plenary of the House.