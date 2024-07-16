Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 18:08

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, the 16th, that he was “positively surprised” at how the government has managed to persuade Congress to vote on issues of interest to Brazilian industry, citing, among the projects, the approval of the first part of the tax reform regulations.

“I cannot fail to record this appreciation, we approved the regulation of the tax reform in the Chamber and we have all the indications that the Senate will follow this path”, he said in a meeting for announcements related to the food industry sector.

Haddad also classified the tax reform as a “large umbrella” for what will happen “good from now on” in the country. “What has been done at the Ministry of Development (MDIC), to adjust the screws of the machine, both in terms of accelerated depreciation and protection of Brazilian industry from dumping and unfair competition, this has given encouragement to those who are going to invest in Brazil, knowing that there is a government protecting the interests of Brazilian producers, who are the ones who generate wealth and jobs,” he stated.