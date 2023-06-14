Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

06/13/2023 – 22:25

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Tuesday, the 13th, that he agreed with the rapporteur of the proposal for the fiscal framework in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), “parsimony” in the discussion on possible adjustments to the text, if they appear necessary. “What we agree with Aziz is to do something sparingly, and if that’s the case,” Haddad told reporters after meeting with the senator.

The minister also highlighted the agreement for any changes in the text of the Chamber to be previously discussed with the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the rapporteur of the proposal in the House, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA). For the minister, care is needed since, in his assessment, the version approved by deputies was well received. “What we agreed on, first, is to respect the work of the Chamber,” he said.

Earlier, after leaving the meeting with Haddad, Aziz said that the economic team prefers not to delay the processing of the fiscal framework in the name of any changes that may guarantee greater space for discretionary expenses in 2024.

Asked about the Treasury’s position regarding changes in the proposal, Haddad said that it would not even be polite in front of the rapporteur to say that the portfolio would not be open to “anything”. “I cannot say that we are not open to anything because it would not be delicate with the senator. He is not going to stamp the project, he has his thoughts, he needs to form a majority. The more respectful we are with the work of the Senate, the closer the result will be to the House, which is what we want. We want it not to be a government text, we want it to be a rule that the country understands as the best for the moment”, he pondered.

Haddad also said that, on specific points of adjustments that are under debate, such as the constitutional fund of the Federal District and Fundeb, the Treasury will still formally respond to the rapporteur. “He brought points, we had to respond to him (Aziz) until formally. These are the points that are being discussed there, the issue of the GDF, of Fundeb”, he said.

Exemption

After the government suffered a defeat with the approval of the extension of the payroll exemption by the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) of the Senate, Haddad also confirmed that the folder will still try to sensitize Parliament to leave the proposal aside at this time.

He also said that he met several times with the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner, to address the issue and that he even had lunch with the president of CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso, this Tuesday.

