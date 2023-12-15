Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/12/2023 – 21:29

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, celebrated the approval in the first round of the basic text of the tax reform by the Chamber of Deputies (https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/politica/noticia/2023-12/camara-aprova- base-text-of-tax-reform-in-the-first-round). For him, the result in Congress shows the country's “maturation”, as it faces an issue that has not progressed for decades.

“Brazil has matured, it knows that it needed to face this agenda, which is the most important of reforms because it organizes the production system, puts Brazil in step with the most modern in the world”, said the minister this Friday (15) , in Sao Paulo. “We are in the middle of a journey, but the steps that have been taken are very significant,” he added.

Haddad said he spoke with the proposal's rapporteurs in the Chamber and Senate to thank them for approving the text. “I think today is a really important day for Brazil. There has been talk of tax reform in Brazil for 40 years. There have been several attempts [antes]”, said the minister.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution received 371 votes in favor, 121 against and three abstentions. The minimum approval quorum was 308 votes. “I am very happy with this result. I know our journey doesn't end with 1185 [MP das subvenções] and with the tax reform, but we took important steps this year”, said the minister

Promulgation

The expectation, he said, is that the basic text approved by federal deputies will be “enacted this year”. “We are fully capable of forwarding to the National Congress, next year, the laws that will regulate the constitutional provisions, but already with the established parameters,” he said.

In an interview with journalists, Haddad said that his team will have to calculate the impact of the changes made by the Chamber of Deputies in the tax reform project. “We will recalculate the impact. (…) Now, the more effective, the more efficient we are in the transition, the less litigation, the less tax evasion, the more transparency, all of this will contribute to the standard rate being increasingly adequate”, said the minister.