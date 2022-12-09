By Bernardo Caram and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced this Friday to head the Ministry of Finance, Fernando Haddad will assume the post in January under pressure to facilitate a government that has promised to increase spending on social programs and public works and reduce lower-income population, while at the same time being required to approve a fiscal anchor that gives credibility to the country and generates economic stability.

One of the PT names closest to Lula, Haddad belongs to a more moderate wing of the party, but even so, the signal that he would be chosen for the position was received with unwillingness by the market, which was rooting for a more orthodox and prone to advocating cost containment and promoting unpopular reforms seen as necessary.

Graduated in Law from USP, with a master’s degree in Economics and a PhD in Philosophy, the former mayor of São Paulo was responsible, in 2018, for coordinating the economic program for what should have been Lula’s presidential campaign, before the Superior Court Eleitoral (TSE) reject his candidacy.

Haddad ended up being the PT’s presidential candidate that year, presented to voters as Lula’s representative, but was defeated by Jair Bolsonaro, then in the PSL. With Lula’s promise not to run for re-election in 2026, the expectation is that he can now pave the way to consolidate his name nationally and position himself as the most competitive candidate to succeed the PT in the Planalto.

This gamble, however, is not risk-free. The head of the portfolio can reap the rewards if the economy responds well to the new government’s programs, with expansion of public investments, strengthening of social programs and the promised correction of the Income Tax table – without losing control of inflation and public debt.

On the other hand, the post has the potential to bring mishaps to this strategy, since the Treasury is usually the nerve center of unpopular debates, including potential tax increases, an alternative seen by some economists as almost inescapable in the face of the serious fiscal situation.

The economic scenario ahead is also challenging, with the Central Bank raising interest rates to hold down inflation while the world faces the risk of a recession.

FISCAL DISCONFIDENCE

The market’s focus of distrust for the PT’s economic management is in the fiscal area. Despite Lula having created a government considered fiscally responsible in his first passage in the Presidency, especially in the first term, his statements on the subject have been seen as ambiguous and the PEC of the Transition, which expands the space for public expenses next year , also raised concern.

Speaking on Lula’s behalf at an event in November, Haddad said that a tax reform would be a priority, but made no reference to an anchor to control public spending, later defending in response to journalists that the issue should be postponed after the transition. The lack of emphasis on the tax issue was interpreted negatively by market agents.

After taking over the interlocution of the Transition Economy group, however, he also started to mention fiscal reform as a priority of the elected government, but without giving details about the party’s plans.

After the Bolsonaro administration promoted a series of exceptions to the spending cap in recent years and the president-elect articulated yet another hole in the fiscal rule even before taking power, Haddad will have to lead the plan to revoke the current constitutional norm for controlling expenses. public debt, but with the commitment to propose, in its place, a framework that allows the stabilization of public debt. The Transition PEC established that this will have to be done by August 2023.

One of the ideas analyzed by the campaign team for the new anchor, in place of the spending cap, was elaborated by Haddad, with a proposal that provides for readjustment of the spending limit by the IPCA and by another indicator, not yet defined, but which would open space for real growth in disbursements.

In office, Haddad should also put into practice other guidelines of the PT’s plan for the economy. The new government intends to put a brake on privatization plans for state-owned companies that were being conducted by the Bolsonaro administration, such as the Post Office. The green agenda is also treated as a priority, with the creation of programs and financial instruments that encourage environmentally responsible investments.

In the restructuring of taxes, the petista has already said he is in favor of the proposal that unifies and simplifies taxes that affect consumption. The PT plan also provides that the Income Tax reform includes taxation on the distribution of profits and dividends – a measure proposed by the Bolsonaro government, but which was not implemented by Congress.

“EXCESSIVELY CONVINCED”

Haddad, 59, joined the PT, his only party, in 1983. He served in the São Paulo City Hall in the management of the then PT member Marta Suplicy, taking a post in the municipal Finance Secretariat in 2001. Two years later he went to Brasília to work in the Ministry of Planning, under command at the time of Guido Mantega. Shortly after, he changed portfolio, going to the Ministry of Education to be the executive secretary of Tarso Genro.

When Genro left the government to preside over the PT amid the monthly allowance scandal in 2005, Haddad took over the portfolio, where he stayed until 2012.

During this period, he acted under the command of Lula and, later, of former president Dilma Rousseff. He was at the forefront of programs such as the creation of federal universities and access to higher and technical education – ProUni and Pronatec.

His tenure in the portfolio pleased Lula, and the PT candidate chose him to run for Mayor of São Paulo in 2012. Haddad emerged victorious, and in the administration banked on unpopular proposals among sectors of the population, such as the installation of bike lanes throughout the city and the reduction of maximum speed especially on expressways. Already in the first year of his administration, he had to deal with the wave of protests against increases in public transport fares that swept the country.

Since then, Haddad has accumulated defeats at the polls. In 2016, the year in which the PT was hit hard by the scandals of the Lava Jato operation, he tried for re-election and ended up losing to João Doria (PSDB) still in the first round. In 2018, he was defeated by Bolsonaro, frustrating PT plans to return to govern the country after the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

This year, with Lula again able to run for president, Haddad was scheduled to run for governor of the state of São Paulo. He reached the second round, but ended up losing to Bolsonaro’s former minister Tarcísio de Freitas. The defeat paved the way for dialogue with the federal government’s Transition Economics group, which culminated in his appointment to the Treasury.

From Haddad’s critics, who exist even within the PT, where there are those who consider him “the most toucan of the PT”, comes the distrust of the ability to negotiate politically – a requirement that Lula repeated that he needed for the post.

Considered “excessively convinced” of his ideas, the former mayor is pointed out by his detractors as someone difficult to compromise in negotiations.

It is not, however, what the president-elect sees, who would accept “no” and analyzes that come from the pupil. For Lula, who further restricted his circle of trust in this year’s campaign, Haddad was the one who managed to negotiate an alliance with Geraldo Alckmin and brought to his candidacy the support of names that were distant, such as Marina Silva.

(Edited by Isabel Versiani)