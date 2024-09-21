Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/09/2024 – 21:46

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said this Friday, the 20th, that the volume of resources frozen in this year’s budget was reduced, from R$15 billion to R$13.3 billion, due to the better performance of public accounts.

After giving a lecture at USP, Haddad stressed that the increase in the blockade, by R$2.1 billion, accommodates expenses at a level close to the framework’s spending limit, which allows an increase in expenses of no more than 2.5% above inflation. At the same time, said the minister, revenue, which counts towards the goal of reducing the fiscal deficit to 0.25% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), is “performing well”. Thus, there was a reversal of R$3.8 billion that was contingent due to revenue frustration.

According to the minister, the economic team did not include in the calculation some programs approved by the Senate, such as the collection of taxes from companies and individuals who update the value of their properties, in addition to the use of money forgotten in banks to compensate for the payroll tax relief. “We are not considering any of this,” said Haddad.

He added that the recommendation of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) regarding revenues obtained from Carf was 100% followed. When talking about the behavior of the dollar this Friday, Haddad attributed the 1.78% appreciation of the American currency to “completely unfounded” rumors that circulated due to the postponement, until Monday, of the press conference on the bimonthly reassessment of budget execution.

“But we will see on Monday that the news is good. Revenue continues to come in line with the IRS’s expectations, expenses are within the spending cap, as expected,” said the minister.

Haddad pointed out that the additional block was made on the portion of expenses that exceeded the 2.5% limit, as determined by the framework rule, which, he stressed, will be complied with.

“Now, you can’t control this type of rumor, you can’t control it, except with transparency, which is what will happen on Monday,” the minister added, when talking about the foreign exchange market. “Everyone expected the accounts to get out of control at the beginning of the year, but that didn’t happen,” he added.

The minister pointed out that, despite the payroll tax relief and lobbying, the government is managing to replace everything that was removed from the Budget based on current fiscal rules.