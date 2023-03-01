Administrative proceedings against Ricardo Feitosa are still ongoing; if he proves irregularity, he will be fired

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadaccompanies the administrative proceeding against the civil servant who allegedly accessed confidential data of the former president’s enemies in an irregular manner Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As found out by Power360he must dismiss him if there is evidence of interference.

Ricardo Pereira Feitosa, former general coordinator of Research and Investigation at IRSwould have accessed and copied confidential information of the businessman Paulo Marinhoby former Minister Gustavo Bebianno and Eduardo Gussem, former Attorney General of Rio de Janeiro, who coordinated the investigation of the alleged scheme of “cracks” of the Bolsonaro family.

Accesses would have been made on July 10, 16 and 18, 2019. In 2020, the Revenue began investigations and opened PAD (Disciplinary Administrative Process). The completion of the technical area is not yet ready, but Haddad is following the case. If they understand that there have been irregularities, the minister will accept the recommendations and dismiss Feitosa.

He is currently a tax auditor. According to Transparency Portal, works in Mato Grosso. O Power360 found out that the tendency is for Feitosa to be exonerated, even though the process has not reached the minister’s table.

Ministers can judge disciplinary administrative processes and apply penalties, such as dismissal. Without completing the technical area, Haddad will not be able to exonerate him.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Marino, Bebianno –who died in March 2020– and Gussem are Bolsonaro’s enemies, but were not under investigation at the time. Therefore, Feitosa would not be authorized to access and copy confidential data. The Federal Revenue opened disciplinary proceedings against the former head of Intelligence, who left office on September 25, 2019.

Eduardo Gussem was the Rio de Janeiro Attorney General for 2 terms, from 2017 to 2021. The body received reports from the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) that showed atypical financial movements of Fabrício Queiroz, former adviser to the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) in the Legislative Assembly of Rio.

Paulo Marinho is Flávio Bolsonaro’s 1st alternate, but he has had public clashes with the former president’s family. The businessman testified about the case of “cracks”. Before that, he participated in Bolsonaro’s election campaign in 2018. He broke up with the former president in 2019.

The last challenger who had data accessed was the former Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Gustavo Bebianno. He died in March 2020, the victim of a massive heart attack. He was the 1st minister of the Bolsonaro government to be fired, in February 2019. He also publicly criticized the former president.