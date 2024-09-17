Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 09/17/2024 – 11:00

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that there is a “pandemic” in Brazil related to psychological dependence on games, stressing that the government is seeking solutions to the problem.

According to him, the regulation of the issue is not related to tax collection, but to the issue of public health.

On Tuesday, the Treasury announced that it will suspend fixed-odds betting companies that have not yet requested authorization to operate, starting in October.

“It has nothing to do with revenue. It has to do with the pandemic that is taking hold in the country and that we have to start facing, which is this issue of psychological dependence on games,” he said in an interview with journalists.

“We are seeing the pressing need to start putting this in order and partnering with the Ministry of Health, there are many reports of health problems.”

According to the minister, the department is working on regulating the sector, arguing that the problem was not addressed by the previous government. According to him, the process includes controlling advertising and sponsorships, as well as prohibiting the use of credit cards or other forms of debt in online games.

“We have to protect families, we will ask for the support of civil society to face this problem as well, our objective here is to deal with this issue with due caution… We will anticipate government actions”, he said.

The law regulating these bets was approved by Congress at the end of last year, but depends on a series of sub-legal measures for full implementation.

The suspension of betting houses that did not request authorization to operate, announced this Tuesday, was a way of bringing forward the screening of companies, which would be done in January 2025, explained in a note the Secretary of Prizes and Bets of the Ministry of Finance, Regis Dudena.

“Many police operations involving companies that operate in the betting market in a criminal manner have come to light. This was the way we found to not wait until January to start separating the wheat from the chaff. We want to protect the mental, financial and physical health of bettors,” he said.

(By Bernardo Caram)