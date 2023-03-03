BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that his portfolio’s work related to the new fiscal framework should be completed this week and from then on would be shared with the rest of the economic team and the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“This week we are going to conclude the work on the farm. Then we will have a position from the Treasury, which we will share with the economic area and bring to the attention of the president”, said Haddad in a quick press conference at the ministry, reiterating that the intention is to make public the government’s proposal on the new fiscal rule this month.

According to him, the ideal is that the draft of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for next year be sent to the National Congress already based on the new fiscal framework. By law, the forwarding of the LDO proposal, which establishes the parameters for the year’s Budget, has to happen by April 15th.

“We want to avoid rework on the part of Congress itself, because, if Congress approves an LDO and a discordant fiscal framework, it will have the rework of reassessing the LDO. It makes no sense,” he explained.

“What Congress has to do is pass a coherent LDO and framework. We are going to put together two coherent pieces, and Congress has to harmonize, ”she added.

(Reporting by Victor Borges)