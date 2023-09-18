Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 21:50

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated in an interview with Free Channel, broadcast on BandNews TV, that the government would accept an administrative reform under the “correct terms”. “Administrative reform, for me, has to review public competitions, the competitions are still very poorly done, they still select in a biased way, they are not the most appropriate”, he said, in the interview broadcast in the evening of this Sunday, 17th.

Asked about the end of stability in some careers, Haddad stated that if there is a good selection, a good probationary period and a good career progression, which takes performance into account, there will be ingredients for a good public service.