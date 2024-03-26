Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 03/26/2024 – 14:03

The government may revise upwards the “modest” projections for growth in activity in Brazil this year, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, saying he believes the country can repeat last year's economic performance.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance left its projection for Brazil's economic growth in 2024 unchanged at 2.2%, a more optimistic number than market projections, currently at 1.85%, according to the Bank's most recent Focus bulletin. Central. In 2023, Brazilian GDP grew 2.9%.

“Perhaps the economic area will have to review the modest growth projections for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year, as happened last year,” he said.

“The market thought it was less than 1% (the possible growth in 2023), we thought it was 2%, and we reached almost 3% growth, we can eventually repeat the good performance of the Brazilian economy last year, with inflation within the goal and generating employment”, he added.

At an event at Palácio do Planalto, Haddad also stated that the government must send the bills regulating tax reform on consumption to Congress by April 15.

For him, the reform of the tax system could transform Brazil into a platform for exporting industrial products.

(By Bernardo Caram)