07/17/2023 – 1:35 pm

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday, the 17th, that the government is studying measures to assist the category of collectors of recyclable material. The matter was dealt with at a meeting at the Planalto Palace, where the Treasury was asked to draw up “some scenarios” to help this population, said Haddad, according to whom a working group is preparing a proposal to deliver to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ( PT).

“The meeting was about a collectors’ cooperative, an old demand that is causing a lot of concern at the Solidarity Economy Secretariat,” the minister told journalists. According to him, in CadÚnico alone, there are more than 300,000 Brazilians working in this segment.

“But the estimate is that the number could reach close to 1 million Brazilians, and that they are in an even more precarious situation due to the drop in the price of recyclable material. So, there is a working group that has a deadline to submit a proposal to the president and the Treasury was asked to draw up some scenarios to help this population, ”he said.























