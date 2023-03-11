(Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday night in an interview with CNN Brasil that the fiscal framework will be a new rule for monitoring public accounts that will provide a “sustainable horizon”, but said it will not be a debt rule.

Haddad stated that investors need a long-term horizon in Brazil. “The fiscal framework will provide this framework,” he said, reiterating that the proposal will be presented later this month.

Haddad also stated that the new fiscal anchor will be a combination of the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the spending cap, but that it removes the shortcomings of both measures.

According to him, the framework will not be a debt rule because “that would not work”. He argued that debt is a variable that needs to be monitored, but that a debt target would constrain the harmonization of fiscal and monetary policy.

Speaking of the fiscal framework, Haddad also commented on the Fiscal Responsibility Law. “Her biggest problem is that it was a pro-cyclical rule. You couldn’t, in the expansion phase, you couldn’t save anymore. In the recession phase, you didn’t spend more,” she said.

Regarding the expenditure ceiling, Haddad said that the expenditure control rule is observed today in dozens of countries. “But there is a problem. What happened last year? You had several extract measures. And on the other hand, the previous government had no commitment to revenue, because the expense was contracted, ”he said.

Thus, according to the minister, the government is now seeking to make a combination between the Fiscal Responsibility Law and a spending ceiling, “which removes defects”.

(By Fabrício de Castro, in São Paulo, and Isabel Versiani, in Brasília)