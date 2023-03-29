BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that the country is in a position to take an “almost consensual” proposal for tax reform to the plenary of the National Congress.

“Those who have devoted the last few years almost exclusively to this topic are here. But they are not here disputing paternity, they are here gathering around a text that is, if not consensual, almost consensual to take to the plenary of both houses the solution of a dramatic problem of economic life in Brazil”, said the minister at the 24th March to Brasilia in Defense of Municipalities, by the National Confederation of Municipalities.

Haddad, who was mayor of São Paulo from 2013 to 2016, asked the mayors present to “detachment” when considering the text on taxation, noting that, if approved, the proposal would be favorable to all and would represent an improvement in the quality of management of the economy.

“We have to take a big step, a generous step, give good news to Brazil. Everyone will gain from this. A little detachment is essential for us to build a nation. You have to look to the side, to the neighboring city, to the neighboring state, ”he said.

TAX OVER SERVICES

At the event, the Minister of Finance also downplayed concerns that the reform could result in loss of collection of the municipal tax Tax on Services (ISS).

The text of the reform combines Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 110 and 45, which provide for the ISS to be unified with other taxes to create one or two taxes on goods and services.

“Consumption tax in Brazil is the most unfair. Sometimes I hear people saying ‘but we’re going to miss the ISS’ and that’s wrong. Is not true.”

Haddad stated that, in the modern economy, the distinction between services and goods is less clear, which leaves Brazil with a backward taxation model.

In February, the extraordinary secretary for tax reform at the Treasury, Bernard Appy, stated that the government’s estimate is that the unified tax will have a rate of 25%, noting that the level will be defined in such a way as not to increase the tax burden on the country.

(By Viktor Borges)