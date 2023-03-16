By Lisandra Paraguassu and Victor Borges

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the new proposal for a fiscal framework that will replace the spending ceiling was delivered at the Planalto Palace.

“It’s on the Planalto”, the minister told journalists when asked if the proposal had been handed over to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. A source in the economic area confirmed to Reuters that the proposal was delivered by Haddad to Lula.

On Tuesday, the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, said that a meeting of the Budget Board should take place later this week to start analyzing the proposal. The board is made up of the Chief of Staff himself, plus the heads of Finance, Planning and Management, as well as other members of the economic team.

According to Costa, the proposal would then be presented to Lula to, with his approval, be forwarded to Congress. A source from the Planalto, however, told Reuters that the board’s meeting should only take place next week.

Also on Tuesday, Haddad met with the vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, to present the proposal formulated by the Treasury for the new tax rule. In an interview after the meeting, the minister said that Alckmin’s reaction “was very good”.

According to Haddad, the fiscal framework will be a new rule for monitoring public accounts that will provide a “sustainable horizon”, but it will not be a debt rule. According to him, the government sought to make a combination between the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the spending ceiling “which removes defects”.

(Edited by Pedro Fonseca and Alexandre Caverni)