The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, recently stated that the ministry will send this Tuesday, 19th, to the Civil House a bill that deals with the collection of taxes on financial investments. The text, according to him, is mature and was agreed with the market. The proposal for taxation on dividends still requires further studies, but should also be forwarded to Congress this year, according to the minister.

Both proposals, according to him, are part of the income tax reform package. He denied that the government had failed to comply with the article of the constitutional amendment promulgated by Congress last year that established a deadline of 90 days for the income reform to be presented and 180 days in the case of the complementary law that regulates consumption tax.

“At the end of December we were already complying with the constitutional norm”, said the minister when citing the provisional measure issued at the end of last year that provided for the end of the payroll tax relief policy for the 17 sectors of the economy. Haddad reinforced that the income reform proposal is broad and should be addressed in several different projects.

Regarding taxation on dividends, the minister said that more studies are needed to avoid the so-called “double taxation”. “We cannot tax (person) legal and (person) physics by adding the rates. Our commitment has always been to keep the tax burden stable. And this commitment continues to be maintained. Remembering that any increase in tax on income or assets will be used to reduce the tax rate on consumption, so that general taxation in Brazil remains constant, but fairer”, he stated.

Haddad stated that the technical impasse surrounding this issue involves taxing dividends and guaranteeing a counterpart, such as a reduction in Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ). He said that the two issues should be addressed in the same text and stated that he saw Congress's willingness to move forward in this debate.

In 2021, the Chamber approved a bill, currently being processed in the Senate, which established that profits and dividends would be taxed at 15% in Income Tax at source, but also guaranteed that the IRPJ would be reduced from 15% to 8% .