Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/17/2023 – 4:20 pm

Share



The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that Petrobras still has room to reduce fuel prices to compensate for the end of the reenoneration cycle being carried out by the government. He stated that the country needs to take advantage of the moment when oil prices and the dollar have fallen and the government is taxing fuel again to maintain positive impacts at the pump.

“The increase (in taxation) scheduled for July 1st will be absorbed by a drop in prices, which was left for that day. We didn’t lower everything we could, just waiting for July 1st, when the export tax and the reencumbrance cycle ends, just as it will happen with diesel at the end of the year, and there is already a fat to accommodate the reencumbrance”, he said. Haddad.

In February, the government announced that it would once again charge federal taxes on gasoline and alcohol.

The partial re-encumbrance would take effect from March, and would be offset by a tax on crude oil exports, valid for four months. At the end of this period, in early July, the government needs to decide whether it will promote a new round of raising taxes on gasoline and alcohol or whether it will find a compensating source for the collection.

The exemption on diesel oil and cooking gas will be valid until the end of this year.























