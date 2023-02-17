Minister said that meeting with the president of the Central Bank served to align monetary and fiscal policies

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddefined this Thursday (17.Feb.2023) the lunch with the president of the BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, as a “first good approximation”. The meeting lasted about 2 hours and was attended by the head of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet.

“Good lunch. A good first approximation with the presence of Simone. We had a good two-hour contact.”said Haddad after the meeting.

The speech is at odds with the position of PT congressmen and the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmannthat has criticized publicly the performance of Campos Neto at the head of BC. The biggest complaint concerns the basic interest rate, Selicthat is by 13.75% since September 2022.

The conversation with the head of the monetary authority took place on Wednesday (Feb 16), before the 1st meeting of the CMN (National Monetary Council) in the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). It served to align fiscal and monetary policies, according to the minister.

Haddad spoke on the subject at the end of the morning, upon arriving at the farm after a meeting with the Chief Executive at the Palácio da Alvorada.

The theme of the meeting with Lula was Auxílio Brasil, called by Haddad “Bolsa Família”, as the program was known before the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The forecast is that the name will be officially resumed in March.

“The Bolsa Família budget is guaranteed and campaign commitments are maintained”said the Minister of Finance.