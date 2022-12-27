The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), praised Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) this Monday (26.Dec.2022) by saying that she has the right profile to eventually assume the Ministry of Planning in the new government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“She is a very qualified politician, a person who knows how to work in a team. A person who was running for president has a lot of respectability. I don’t see any difficulty with that. On the contrary. He is a person who added during the campaign”, said.

With difficulty finding a position for Tebet, Lula began to consider appointing the new ally for Planning. The petista had considered other positions, such as the Ministry of Social Development, Cities or the Environment.

In the case of the first two folders, there was a strong reaction from PT members and other allies against the idea. The fear is that, by managing programs such as Bolsa Família (currently called Auxílio Brasil) and actions such as infrastructure works, the emedebista would have a great window to run again for the Presidency of the Republic in 2026.

With regard to the Environment, Tebet signaled that Lula should speak with Marina Silva (Rede), the name most quoted to assume the folder.

Without many options, Lula started to consider Tebet for Planning. Both talked about the possibility last week and should meet again on Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022), in Brasília.

Petistas, however, consider that Tebet has a very different economic profile from Haddad, which could create tension between the two in government. The senator is seen as having a more liberal profile.

When talking about the possibility of having Tebet as a colleague on the Esplanada, Haddad made a point of emphasizing that he supports the senator’s name even as a demonstration of the new government’s openness, but made it clear that this cannot mean the loss of the guidelines of the new PT government . “I think expanding is good, not losing sight of the program that was elected”said.

Questioned by journalists about whether Tebet would have asked to be in charge of public banks if he took over Planning, Haddad said he was unaware that such a request had been made. “This topic did not appear in conversations with the president”said.

The future minister also stated that he preferred not to comment on the possibility without knowing if it actually exists. Haddad also stated that Lula is still going to define who he will choose to command Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal.

Haddad said that a few weeks ago he suggested to Lula that the profile for Planning should be that of a former governor who “I had put the house in order”.

The candidates, however, ended up being appointed to other ministries, such as the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), who will assume the Civil House, the former governor of Ceará Camilo Santanawho will be the Minister of Education, and the former governor of Piauí Wellington Diaswhich will take over Social Development.

“When the president asked me about the profile of the Minister of Planning, a few weeks ago, I understood that we should probe former governors who had put their house in order. We had many governors in this situation”, said.

Lara Resende out

According to Haddad, economist André Lara Resende declined Lula’s invitation to Planning. He is considered one of “country” of the Real Plan. Another economist linked to the creation of the economic plan, Pérsio Arida, had already been asked and also turned down the position.

“Both one and the other helped a lot in the transition. […] They remain collaborating, talking with us. They were willing to participate in informal or formal councils, so they are valuable figures for the country”, Haddad said.

The future minister spent the afternoon of this Monday at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government. Although this stage has been closed, the space is still used by members of the future government.

According to Haddad, he analyzed nominations for the Mint, Serpro and the Ministry’s Secretariat for International Affairs. He met with ambassador Mauro Vieira, who will take charge of the Itamaraty, to help define a name for the secretariat.

“We have to fine tune the international team because Lula will have a strong agenda and we need to tune in the teams so that the agenda goes without any kind of obstacle”said.

Haddad should travel to Switzerland in January to participate in the World Economic Forum, held in Davos.