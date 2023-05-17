Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

05/17/2023 – 12:43

Share



The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, told the deputies that the secret budget is over and there is no restriction on amendments by law. He participates in a joint session of committees of the Chamber of Deputies.

“The secret budget is over. The budget is released and not contingencies. As a matter of fact, you approved a law that prevents me from contingency when the fiscal target is adjusted. In this year’s budget I only declared it was 100% released. Tax amendments, individual tax amendments, by benches, the Ministry of Finance did not promote any contingency”, he said.

Transparency

Haddad also reiterated the need to provide transparency to the tax benefits granted by the country and that there is a dialogue with the Comptroller General of the Union for the disclosure of this data.

“We need to think about providing transparency for the tax benefits granted. In the same way that there is a Bolsa Família registration, imagine the person who receives a benefit of R$ 600 million, equivalent to one million Bolsa Família beneficiaries, and it remains within the hidden Budget ”, he said.























