Minister of Finance says that tax on crude oil exports is an “intermediate solution”; sector criticizes decision

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Wednesday (Mar 1, 2023) that the export tax on crude oil is a “intermediate solution”. The companies in the sector “they are making exorbitant profits”according to the head of the economic team of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“It is a transitional solution. Companies are making exorbitant profits, pay few taxes and it is an intermediate solution. Congress will have the final say.”he said in an interview with the portal UOL.

The measure was announced by Haddad on Tuesday (Feb 28) alongside the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiraand marked a victory for the economic team in arm wrestling with PT wings in favor of extending the tax exemption.

At a rate of 9.2%, the tax will be charged for at least 4 months. The Ministry of Finance expects to collect BRL 6.6 billion in the period to help reduce the public account deficit, estimated at BRL 231.5 billion in 2023.

The government’s decision caused a reaction in the sector. The IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas) criticized the measure. In a note, the entity states that the increase in taxation compromises the competitiveness of the Brazilian product in the medium and long term and risks tarnishing the country’s credibility in the international market.

“The creation of this new tax also affects the prospects for an increase in oil production, since the product will be burdened and will suffer greater competition from countries that do not tax the commodity”, says the institute. Here’s the full of the note (99 KB).

As of this Wednesday (Mar 1), the PIS/Cofins charge on gasoline will be R$ 0.47 per liter – but, considering the R$ 0.13 reduction announced by Petrobras, the impact will be of BRL 0.34 per liter. For ethanol, the increase will be R$ 0.02 per liter.

The new MP (Provisional Measure) is valid until the end of June. As of the following month, the future of the exemption will depend on the result of the vote in Congress. If congressmen do not approve the proposal, the rates will return to 2022 levels, with total reencumbency. understand more in this report.