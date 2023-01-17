The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the decision on the increase in the minimum wage is up to the government and will be taken after negotiations with the union centrals. According to him, a debate table will be opened to define a level for the four years of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s term.

“This (minimum wage readjustment) is a decision of the government and that will be taken after the installation of a negotiation table with the union centrals”, said Haddad, to journalists, after participating in an event in parallel to the World Economic Forum, in Davos .

The negotiating table aims to define not only a value for this year, but for the next four, according to the minister. “This year we already had a real gain of 1.4%. It is the first time that we have had a gain above inflation and we are going to open a negotiation with the centrals to establish a milestone”, he said.

Asked about the size of the minimum wage increase, Haddad said that the Ministry of Social Security will present the size of the INSS queue to the Treasury. As the budget has already been approved, it is necessary to know the size in order to define the value (of the minimum wage), he said.

President Lula should meet this Wednesday, the 18th, with around 600 trade unionists and the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho. The centrals want the new minimum wage readjustment rule to include a real gain linked to the GDP of the last two years. According to the accounts of union members, considering this rule, the floor should be R$ 1,342 in 2023 – the current value is R$ 1,302. In the 2023 Budget approved by Congress, sanctioned this Tuesday, the 17th, by Lula, it provides for R$ 1,320 this year. The economic team, however, defends maintaining the floor at R$ 1,302 because it considers that there was an increase in social security expenses (which are linked to the minimum) with the end of the damming in the granting of benefits at the end of last year.